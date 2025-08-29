Sensex, Nifty close lower for the week amid Jio IPO

If you're tracking investments or just curious about what's shaking up the markets, here's the scoop: worries over new US tariffs are making investors nervous about India's export prospects and a weaker rupee. This caution led to broad selloffs—over half of traded stocks fell, with many hitting yearly lows. Even big names like Reliance Industries and Infosys weren't spared.

Mid- and small-cap stocks feeling the heat

The fear around global trade tensions is hitting mid- and small-cap stocks hardest, as their prices were already on the higher side.

But it wasn't all bad news—tobacco stocks (thanks to ITC) actually gained ground, and FMCG shares got a boost from hopes of tax cuts and stronger demand.

As Vinod Nair from Geojit Investments put it, everyone's still figuring out what these changes mean in the short term.