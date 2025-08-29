Next Article
Reliance, Meta invest $100 million in AI tools for Indian businesses
Reliance Industries and Meta just announced a new joint venture aiming to make AI tools more accessible for Indian companies, big and small.
With a ₹855 crore ($100 million) investment—Reliance putting in 70% and Meta 30%—they'll use Meta's open-source Llama models to power these solutions both in India and select global markets.
Venture will help businesses deploy AI flexibly
The venture will let businesses deploy AI flexibly, whether on the cloud or their own systems, helping keep tech costs down.
The deal still needs regulatory approval but could wrap up by late 2025.
Both Mukesh Ambani and Mark Zuckerberg are upbeat about how this partnership could boost innovation across industries like sales, IT, customer service, and finance.