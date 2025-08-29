NewsBytes Explainer: Reliance's Jamnagar green energy mega complex

The complex brings everything under one roof—solar panels, batteries, electrolyzers, and even green fuels like ammonia and sustainable aviation fuel. Production of high-efficiency solar modules is already underway, aiming for 20 GWp capacity soon.

Aiming for 10% of India's electricity needs

Reliance plans to ramp up battery output from 40 GWh to 100 GWh by 2026 and boost green hydrogen production.

With its location next to the world's biggest oil refinery and a huge solar project in Kutch targeting 10% of India's electricity within the decade, this complex puts Jamnagar at the heart of India's clean energy push.