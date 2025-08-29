Next Article
Sensex closes at 79,999.99 points, Nifty settles below 23,000 mark
The stock market took another hit on Friday, with the Sensex dipping 270.92 points to finish just under the 80,000 mark.
Nifty also slipped by 74.05 points.
This marks three days in a row of losses for Indian stocks.
US tariffs on Indian exports raise trade tensions
Trade tensions are heating up after new US tariffs on Indian exports, and that's making investors jittery—especially in sectors tied to American demand.
Even Reliance shares dropped by over 2%, despite buzz about a Jio Platforms IPO coming in early 2026.
Big names like Mahindra & Mahindra and Infosys also saw declines, as negative sentiment persisted and investors watched for developments in trade policy.