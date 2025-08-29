Sensex closes at 79,999.99 points, Nifty settles below 23,000 mark

US tariffs on Indian exports raise trade tensions

Trade tensions are heating up after new US tariffs on Indian exports, and that's making investors jittery—especially in sectors tied to American demand.

Even Reliance shares dropped by over 2%, despite buzz about a Jio Platforms IPO coming in early 2026.

Big names like Mahindra & Mahindra and Infosys also saw declines, as negative sentiment persisted and investors watched for developments in trade policy.