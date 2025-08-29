Sensex, Nifty close lower for 3rd consecutive day: Check top gainers
This week, the Nifty 50 and Sensex both took their steepest hit in five months, mostly dragged down by losses in financial stocks and Reliance Industries.
On Friday, the Nifty closed at 24,427 (down 74 points) and the Sensex ended at 79,810 (down 271 points).
Even the Nifty Bank index slipped by 165 points to finish at 53,656.
Midcap and banking stocks struggled this week
Both indices dropped nearly 2% this week, with banking and midcap stocks sliding about 3%. Mahindra & Mahindra, Shriram Finance, and Apollo Hospitals were among the biggest losers.
But not everyone struggled—Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, ITC, and Hero MotoCorp actually gained between 2-3%. ITC's gain was supported by hopes of a GST cut for FMCG products.
Midcap action was mixed: Granules India jumped over 5%, but overall selling pressure kept most stocks in the red.