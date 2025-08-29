Sensex, Nifty close lower for 3rd consecutive day: Check top gainers

Midcap and banking stocks struggled this week

Both indices dropped nearly 2% this week, with banking and midcap stocks sliding about 3%. Mahindra & Mahindra, Shriram Finance, and Apollo Hospitals were among the biggest losers.

But not everyone struggled—Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, ITC, and Hero MotoCorp actually gained between 2-3%. ITC's gain was supported by hopes of a GST cut for FMCG products.

Midcap action was mixed: Granules India jumped over 5%, but overall selling pressure kept most stocks in the red.