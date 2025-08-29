US Treasury chief dismisses concerns over rupee becoming reserve currency

Bessant optimistic about future US-India cooperation

Right now, the rupee is at a historic low of 87.97 against the dollar.

Still, Bessent sounded optimistic about future US-India cooperation, highlighting President Trump's positive relationship with Prime Minister Modi.

He did call out India's move to buy cheaper Russian oil, describing its stance in trade negotiations as "performative," but noted that India is working with dozens of countries to ease trade pressure from these tariffs.