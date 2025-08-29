Reliance Retail targets ₹10 lakh crore revenue by FY28

Online shopping to make up at least a 5th of business

They're everywhere: Reliance opened nearly 2,700 new stores last year, now totaling over 19,000 across India.

Most sales still come from physical locations (about 70%), but they're hoping online shopping will make up at least a fifth of business within three years.

With over 349 million customers and more than a billion transactions each year, their omni-channel and quick commerce moves are clearly working.