Reliance Retail targets ₹10 lakh crore revenue by FY28
Reliance Retail, led by Mukesh Ambani, is setting its sights high—aiming for over 20% CAGR by FY28.
For context, in FY24, the company pulled in ₹3.3 lakh crore ($38.7 billion), up 8% from before.
Online shopping to make up at least a 5th of business
They're everywhere: Reliance opened nearly 2,700 new stores last year, now totaling over 19,000 across India.
Most sales still come from physical locations (about 70%), but they're hoping online shopping will make up at least a fifth of business within three years.
With over 349 million customers and more than a billion transactions each year, their omni-channel and quick commerce moves are clearly working.
FMCG focus and fashion foray
Reliance isn't just about stores—they're making waves in FMCG too.
Their consumer products arm hit ₹11,500 crore ($1.4 billion) turnover in its very first year, making it India's fastest-growing FMCG company right now.
Plus, they're expanding into fashion and luxury—so expect to see even more Reliance everywhere you shop.