Mukesh Ambani predicts 10% GDP growth in India soon
Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries's chairman and managing director, says India could achieve 10% annual GDP growth and see per capita income multiply four to five times within the next two decades.
He credits this bold vision to PM Modi's leadership, ongoing reforms, and a focus on advanced manufacturing and Deep Tech.
Ambani's 'India-first' model
Speaking at Reliance's Annual General Meeting this week, Ambani laid out his "India-first" model—blending technology with democracy, culture, spirituality, and environmental care.
He believes India can help lead the next global wave in clean energy, genomics, and artificial intelligence (AI).
AI as 'new Kamdhenu'
Ambani called AI the "new Kamdhenu," saying it could totally transform productivity and human potential.
Reliance is investing heavily in clean energy, digital health, genomics, and weaving AI into its businesses—from telecom to retail—aiming for growth that benefits everyone.