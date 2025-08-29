Reliance announces new AI company with Google, Meta as partners

At the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Annual General Meeting (AGM), Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of Reliance Intelligence, a new subsidiary dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) . The initiative aims to strengthen India's AI capabilities and position it as a global hub for AI innovation. "This is a landmark step for Reliance and for India's digital future," Ambani said while unveiling the new venture.

Strategic plan The company plans to build gigawatt-scale, green energy-powered data centers Ambani outlined Reliance Intelligence's four-fold agenda, which includes building next-generation AI infrastructure, establishing global partnerships, providing AI services for India, and talent incubation. The company plans to build gigawatt-scale, green energy-powered data centers in Jamnagar for national-scale AI training and inference. "These facilities will be powered by Reliance's new-energy ecosystem and custom-made for AI training and inference," Ambani said.

Collaborative efforts Affordable AI solutions for consumers and businesses Reliance Intelligence will also partner with top tech companies and open-source communities to leverage their expertize with Reliance's execution capabilities. The company plans to offer trusted, user-friendly AI solutions for consumers, small businesses, and enterprises in critical sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture. Ambani emphasized that these services will be reliable at scale and affordable for every Indian.

Tech collaboration Partnership with Google for AI in India Ambani announced an AI partnership with Google, integrating Reliance's infrastructure expertise with Google Cloud's AI technologies. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said the collaboration will create a Jamnagar Cloud region dedicated to Reliance. It will provide world-class AI powered by clean energy from Reliance and connected via Jio's advanced network.

AI initiative Joint venture with Meta for enterprise-ready open-source AI Reliance also announced a joint venture with Meta to bring enterprise-ready open-source AI to Indian businesses. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, said with Reliance's reach and scale, they can bring AI and eventually superintelligence to every corner of India. Ambani called the partnership a game-changer for Indian enterprises as it would enable sovereign hosting and governance within India, lower inference costs, and accelerate AI adoption across sectors of national importance.