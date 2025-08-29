Reliance Retail to focus on rural, middle-class consumers with RCPL
Reliance Retail on Friday announced that its Consumer Products business, RCPL, is set to become a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries.
The goal? Bring all their brands together and go after India's massive $2 trillion consumer market.
Isha Ambani, director at Reliance Retail, pointed out how important it is to get more middle-class and rural shoppers on board with branded products.
Aiming for ₹1 lakh crore in revenue over next 5 years
RCPL is aiming for ₹1 lakh crore ($11.7 billion) in revenue over the next five years, with plans to expand into apparel and electronics using their know-how in manufacturing and what they've learned from customers.
Even with some early monsoon hiccups in electronics sales, Reliance Retail saw profits jump 28.3% to ₹3,271 crore and revenue grow 11.3% to ₹84,171 crore in Q1 FY26.
Plus, they opened 388 new stores recently—another step toward reaching millions of Indian households looking for quality brands.