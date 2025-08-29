Isha Ambani on RCPPL becoming direct subsidiary: 'More agile'

RCPL's revenue, expansion plans, and product innovation

In just three years, RCPL has shot up to ₹11,500 crore ($1.4 billion) in revenue—pretty impressive for a newcomer. Its brands like Campa Cola have shaken up the market and challenged old industry giants.

Next up: RCPL wants to take its products to 25 more countries and strengthen its presence in West Asia and West Africa.

They're also putting big effort into product innovation across food, drinks, home care, personal care, and beauty.