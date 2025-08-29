Isha Ambani on RCPPL becoming direct subsidiary: 'More agile'
Reliance Industries just gave its consumer products business a major upgrade by reorganizing Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) as a direct subsidiary.
The idea is to help RCPL operate independently and make the most of India's huge $2 trillion consumer market, which is growing fast.
Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail, says this move lets RCPL be more agile and take advantage of fresh opportunities.
RCPL's revenue, expansion plans, and product innovation
In just three years, RCPL has shot up to ₹11,500 crore ($1.4 billion) in revenue—pretty impressive for a newcomer. Its brands like Campa Cola have shaken up the market and challenged old industry giants.
Next up: RCPL wants to take its products to 25 more countries and strengthen its presence in West Asia and West Africa.
They're also putting big effort into product innovation across food, drinks, home care, personal care, and beauty.