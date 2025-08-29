Next Article
Vikran Engineering's IPO oversubscribed 20 times
Vikran Engineering's IPO just wrapped up, and the response was huge—investors bid for 114 crore shares when only 5.87 crore were available.
The offering ended up being oversubscribed by 20 times, with non-institutional investors leading the charge at a massive 52 times their quota.
What do the other numbers say?
Retail and institutional investors weren't far behind—retail folks went in at 10 times their share, and big institutions subscribed at 12 times.
Before all this buzz, Vikran Engineering had already raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors, showing strong early confidence in the company's future in infrastructure.