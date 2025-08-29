Marico's stock soars 2% on strong financial results

Revenue and profit growth

If you're tracking big brands or thinking about investing, Marico's growth is worth a look.

In April-June 2025, revenue shot up 23% to ₹3,259 crore and profit grew to ₹513 crore—both solid jumps from last year.

For the full year ending March 2025, revenue hit ₹10,831 crore with profits at ₹1,658 crore.