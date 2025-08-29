Next Article
Marico's stock soars 2% on strong financial results
Marico's stock climbed 2% to ₹725.95 this Friday, riding high on solid financial results and its position as a constituent of the Nifty Midcap 150 index.
Revenue and profit growth
If you're tracking big brands or thinking about investing, Marico's growth is worth a look.
In April-June 2025, revenue shot up 23% to ₹3,259 crore and profit grew to ₹513 crore—both solid jumps from last year.
For the full year ending March 2025, revenue hit ₹10,831 crore with profits at ₹1,658 crore.
Dividend details
Consistent earnings aren't the only story—Marico announced a final dividend of ₹7 per share (effective August 1), after already paying an interim dividend earlier this year.
With healthy financials and steady market interest, Marico is showing it's not just keeping up—it's moving ahead.