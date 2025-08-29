Abril Paper Tech's ₹13cr IPO opens next week

Proceeds to fund machine purchases, working capital

Most of the funds will go into buying new automated machines and boosting working capital—₹5 crore each way. The rest covers general business needs and IPO costs.

With this move, Abril wants to ramp up production at its Surat facility (more than doubling capacity), expand into exports and new products like heat transfer paper, and grow its presence online and through dealers in high-margin design printing sectors.