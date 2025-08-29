Nishant Pitti appointed EaseMyTrip MD as brother Prashant resigns

EaseMyTrip just announced that Nishant Pitti is stepping in as the new Managing Director. This follows Prashant Pitti's recent resignation—he's moving on to mentor startups and work on public projects. Vikas Bansal has also joined the board as Whole-time Director.

The company's recent struggles EaseMyTrip is facing some tough times: revenue dropped 25.5% year-on-year for Q1 FY26, profits fell sharply to just ₹44 lakh, and shares have tumbled by 96% since listing, now at ₹8.35.

To help steady things, both Nishant and Rikant Pitti have waived their salaries for now.

Nishant's return to operational role Nishant co-founded EaseMyTrip and was CEO until January 2025 before stepping back for personal reasons; his brother Rikant filled in as CEO during that time.

Now he's back in an operational role, aiming to guide the company through its challenges and keep pushing global growth.