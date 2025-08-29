Next Article
Zepto's festive essentials sales: Betel nuts up 6.82x
Ganesh Chaturthi just started and online shopping is buzzing—Zepto saw massive jumps in festive essentials.
Decorative lights shot up by 14.15x, chunri by 13.61x, and betel nuts by 6.82x.
Sweets like gulab jamun and decorative items like rangoli also saw big boosts as people prepped for the celebrations.
Modaks in Mumbai, laddus in Bengaluru
Mumbai grabbed the top spot for modak sales on Zepto (almost 37% of all modaks), but Bengaluru led the way with laddus—selling over three times more than Mumbai during peak hours.
Meanwhile, BigBasket joined the party too, selling over 35,000 Ganesh idols in a single day—a huge 300% year-on-year growth.
Online platforms definitely made festival shopping easier and faster this season!