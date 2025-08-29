Zepto's festive essentials sales: Betel nuts up 6.82x

Modaks in Mumbai, laddus in Bengaluru

Mumbai grabbed the top spot for modak sales on Zepto (almost 37% of all modaks), but Bengaluru led the way with laddus—selling over three times more than Mumbai during peak hours.

Meanwhile, BigBasket joined the party too, selling over 35,000 Ganesh idols in a single day—a huge 300% year-on-year growth.

Online platforms definitely made festival shopping easier and faster this season!