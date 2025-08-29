Hitachi Energy to invest ₹300cr in Mysuru plant

Upgrade will make the plant ultra-low carbon by mid-2027

The upgrade will swap out old fossil fuel boiler for cleaner tech, making the plant ultra-low carbon by mid-2027.

With global electricity needs rising and transformer shortages everywhere, this expansion will help power both India and countries like the UAE, South Korea, and South Africa.

CEO N Venu emphasized that the investment is a significant step for India's growing grid—shares hit ₹19,495 on announcement day.