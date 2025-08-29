Next Article
Hitachi Energy to invest ₹300cr in Mysuru plant
Hitachi Energy India is putting ₹300 crore into its Mysuru facility, aiming to double production of key transformer insulation materials.
This move is part of a bigger ₹2,000 crore push (announced last October) to boost India's energy grid and support renewables.
Upgrade will make the plant ultra-low carbon by mid-2027
The upgrade will swap out old fossil fuel boiler for cleaner tech, making the plant ultra-low carbon by mid-2027.
With global electricity needs rising and transformer shortages everywhere, this expansion will help power both India and countries like the UAE, South Korea, and South Africa.
CEO N Venu emphasized that the investment is a significant step for India's growing grid—shares hit ₹19,495 on announcement day.