Jio to expand operations outside India, says Mukesh Ambani
What's the story
Reliance Jio, the telecom division of Reliance Industries Ltd., is set to expand its operations beyond India's borders. Mukesh Ambani, the company's Chairman and Managing Director, announced this major development at the firm's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday. "Jio will expand its operations outside India, taking our home-grown technology to people around the world," said Ambani.
Expansion strategy
Journey will progress beyond India: Akash Ambani
Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, also announced that the company has crossed 500 million customers, which is more than the combined populations of the US, UK, and France. He said, "As we look ahead, Jio's journey will progress beyond India." Akash added that their innovative technologies would be deployed globally to solve international challenges with strategic partnerships and a clear roadmap.
Information
Jio reports record revenue for FY2025
For the fiscal year 2025, Jio reported a revenue of ₹1.28 lakh crore and an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of ₹64,170 crore. The robust financial performance indicates that the company is well-positioned for its upcoming global expansion plans.