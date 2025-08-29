Jio to expand operations outside India, says Mukesh Ambani

Expansion strategy

Journey will progress beyond India: Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, also announced that the company has crossed 500 million customers, which is more than the combined populations of the US, UK, and France. He said, "As we look ahead, Jio's journey will progress beyond India." Akash added that their innovative technologies would be deployed globally to solve international challenges with strategic partnerships and a clear roadmap.