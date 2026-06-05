Australian shares suffer sharpest weekly fall since May 11

Financials, resources slide, health care up

Financial stocks slipped for a second week, with Commonwealth Bank falling 1.7%.

Resource giants like BHP and Rio Tinto also took a hit as iron ore and copper prices dropped, pushing the sector down 2.5%.

Rising oil prices and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty kept everyone on edge, but there was some good news: health care stocks actually rose by 3.5%, and consumer staples edged up too, offering a bit of relief amid all the volatility.