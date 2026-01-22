Autodesk cuts 1,000 jobs to double down on AI and cloud

Autodesk—the company behind AutoCAD and other design tools—is letting go of about 1,000 employees worldwide, mostly in sales. This move is part of a bigger plan to shift focus toward cloud-based design and manufacturing. CEO Andrew Anagnost says it's all about aligning resources for the future.

By the numbers About 7% of Autodesk's workforce is being laid off.

The restructuring will cost $135-160 million.

Despite the shakeup, Autodesk's revenue and margins are actually beating expectations.



Not just about AI replacing people Autodesk leaders made it clear: these layoffs aren't because of outside pressure or robots taking over.

Resources will be reallocated toward strategic areas—and humans are still at the heart of their plans.