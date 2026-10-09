Automattic interim CFO Jeremy Klaperman resigns, Megan Fox thanks him
Jeremy Klaperman, who just took over as interim CFO at Automattic (the company behind WordPress.com), has stepped down less than a month into the job.
His exit comes right in the middle of a big corporate shakeup.
Automattic's communications director, Megan Fox, thanked Klaperman for his leadership and wished him the best moving forward.
Automattic executives depart as board refreshes
The company has been through some serious changes lately: CEO Matt Mullenweg briefly stepped away and then returned, while top executives Andy Missan and Mark Davies also left after signing severance deals.
The board now features new faces like author Hugh Howey and tech entrepreneurs Henry Khachatryan and Krutal Desai.
For now, Klaperman is back in his old role with VIP Enterprise, and there is no word yet on who will be the next permanent CFO.