Avana Electrosystems shares pop 31% on stock market debut
Avana Electrosystems kicked off trading on NSE Emerge with its shares opening at ₹77.5—about 31% higher than the IPO price of ₹59.
That's even better than what the gray market expected, showing strong demand right from day one.
IPO numbers and investor buzz
The ₹35.22 crore IPO (open Jan 12-14) was a hit, getting subscribed over 120 times across all categories—retail investors alone bid for 138 times the available shares.
The minimum investment was ₹1.18 lakh for a lot of 2,000 shares, and both institutional and non-institutional buyers piled in.
What does Avana Electrosystems actually do?
Based in Bengaluru with two facilities (employee count/date not provided in source), Avana builds custom control panels and automation systems for power transmission (think: keeping electricity flowing smoothly).
Their clients include railways, utilities, defense, and heavy industries.
Quick financial snapshot
No FY25 financials are provided in the source.