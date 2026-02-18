AWS Skill Builder is now part of Infosys Springboard
Infosys just leveled up its learning platform, Springboard, by adding AWS Skill Builder.
This upgrade brings hands-on AI training in areas like Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, and Generative AI—open to everyone from middle schoolers to working professionals.
Learning paths and immersive labs
Springboard isn't just about videos or lectures. It offers structured learning paths, immersive labs, and interactive tools like AWS SimuLearn.
There's also game-based training through AWS CloudQuest and Jam Journeys. Plus, content is backed by big names like Coursera and Harvard Business Publishing.
Free access and inclusion
Springboard is free for students, educators and underserved communities—especially supporting women and underrepresented groups in tech.
It's not just about tech skills; it also offers digital, soft, life and behavioral skills aimed at enabling employment opportunities.