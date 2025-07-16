Next Article
Axis Bank approves employee stock options
Axis Bank just gave out 1,37,575 stock options to its employees on July 16, 2025, hoping to boost motivation and keep talent around.
Each option is priced at ₹1,165.90 under the bank's long-running employee stock scheme—a move approved by their Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
Options will vest over 3 years
These stock options will vest gradually over three years—30% after year one, another 30% after year two, and the final 40% after year three.
Employees get up to five years from each vesting date to use their options.
The idea? To help staff feel more invested in the bank's future and encourage them to stick around for the long haul.