Indira IVF Hospital files for confidential IPO Business Jul 16, 2025

Indira IVF Hospital is looking to raise ₹35 billion (about $408 million) through an IPO, with existing investors EQT and the founding Murdia family planning to sell their shares.

Most of the sale—₹29 billion—will come from EQT, while the Murdias will each sell shares worth ₹2 billion.

The company switched to a confidential filing after some earlier regulatory delays.