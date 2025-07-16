Indira IVF Hospital files for confidential IPO
Indira IVF Hospital is looking to raise ₹35 billion (about $408 million) through an IPO, with existing investors EQT and the founding Murdia family planning to sell their shares.
Most of the sale—₹29 billion—will come from EQT, while the Murdias will each sell shares worth ₹2 billion.
The company switched to a confidential filing after some earlier regulatory delays.
One of India's leading names in assisted reproductive care
Started in 2011, Indira IVF runs over 155 fertility centers across India and works with more than 300 IVF specialists.
They offer a wide range of fertility treatments and have become one of the country's leading names in assisted reproductive care.
Gaudium IVF is also eyeing IPO
Top advisors like Kotak Mahindra Capital, IIFL Capital, JPMorgan Chase, and UBS are guiding the IPO.
This move follows a trend of healthcare companies backed by private equity heading for public listings—other fertility clinics like Gaudium IVF are also eyeing IPOs soon.