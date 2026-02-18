Axis Bank launches new co-branded credit cards with IndiGo

Axis Bank and IndiGo just dropped two co-branded credit cards, both linked to IndiGo's BluChip loyalty program. Whether you use RuPay or Visa, you can rack up travel rewards on your daily spends—making it easier to score perks if you're always on the move.

Axis IndiGo card (₹799 + GST) The basic card is priced at ₹799 (plus GST) and gets you 1 BluChip per ₹100 spent generally, 2 for groceries and dining, and 3 for booking IndiGo flights.

You also snag a welcome bonus of 1,200 BluChips plus free access to domestic lounges.

Axis IndiGo (premium) card (₹5,000 + GST) For those who travel often (or just love extra benefits), the premium card costs ₹5,000 (plus GST).

It offers 7 BluChips per ₹100 on IndiGo bookings, 3 per ₹100 on hotels and groceries, a hefty welcome bonus of 5,000 BluChips, complimentary access to both domestic and international lounges, plus a lower forex markup at 2.5%.