The move accounts for nearly 45% of its workforce

PokerBaazi lays off 200 employees amid real-money gaming ban

By Mudit Dube 03:58 pm Sep 01, 202503:58 pm

What's the story

Moonshine Technology-owned Baazi Games, which operates PokerBaazi and is an associate firm of Nazara Technologies, has laid off over 200 employees. The move accounts for nearly 45% of its workforce and comes in response to India's new law banning real-money online gaming on August 22. Founded in 2014 with PokerBaazi, Moonshine Technology later expanded into card games (CardBaazi) and sports trading (SportsBaazi). Now, due to changing laws, the company is considering a shift toward casual games.