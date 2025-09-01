Baazi Games lays off 200+ employees due to new gaming law

Baazi Games, an associate firm of Nazara Technologies, just let go of over 200 staff—nearly 45% of its team—after India's new law banned real-money online gaming on August 22. The rule stops cash bets on skill games, so Baazi had to pause all real-money contests on PokerBaazi but is keeping free-to-play games running.

Baazi's revenue skyrocketed in last financial year Over 200 people (about 45% of Baazi's workforce) lost their jobs in this round.

Parent company Moonshine Technology saw revenue jump from ₹268 crore in FY23 to ₹414.9 crore in FY24, with PokerBaazi making up more than 85% of that.

Even after a huge ₹982 crore investment from Nazara last September, the company is currently evaluating a pivot to casual and free-to-play gaming.



Mobile Premier League also set to cut jobs It's not just Baazi feeling the heat—Mobile Premier League is reportedly set to cut up to 80% of its India team too.

The new rules are shaking up jobs across the whole online gaming scene.