Maruti Suzuki's stock hits 52-week high after solid earnings
Maruti Suzuki's stock hit a 52-week high of ₹14,908 around September 1, 2025, after the company posted solid earnings.
In Q1 FY26, they reported ₹38,605 crore in revenue and ₹3,757 crore profit—even with a slight revenue dip from last quarter.
Annual revenue and profit growth
Maruti's annual revenue jumped to ₹1.53 lakh crore in 2025 (up from ₹1.42 lakh crore last year), with profits rising to ₹14,256 crore.
That means the company is still growing and staying profitable even when the market gets tricky.
Financial health and shareholder returns
With zero debt and a return on equity above 15%, Maruti looks financially rock-solid.
The company also announced a final dividend of ₹135 per share in April, with an effective date in August—showing they're rewarding shareholders while keeping cash flow healthy.
All this has helped push their stock price to new highs.