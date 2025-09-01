Maruti Suzuki's stock hits 52-week high after solid earnings

Maruti 's annual revenue jumped to ₹1.53 lakh crore in 2025 (up from ₹1.42 lakh crore last year), with profits rising to ₹14,256 crore. That means the company is still growing and staying profitable even when the market gets tricky.

Financial health and shareholder returns

With zero debt and a return on equity above 15%, Maruti looks financially rock-solid.

The company also announced a final dividend of ₹135 per share in April, with an effective date in August—showing they're rewarding shareholders while keeping cash flow healthy.

All this has helped push their stock price to new highs.