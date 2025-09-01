Bajaj Auto's stock rises 2% on strong quarterly results

Sales and profit figures for the company

Sales for Q1 hit ₹13,133 crore—up from last quarter—and net profit grew to ₹2,210 crore.

Compared to last year, Bajaj Auto's annual sales jumped to ₹50,994 crore and profits reached ₹8,240 crore.

With analyst/investor calls scheduled for September 2 and 3, there's plenty of interest in what comes next for the company.