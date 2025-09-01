Next Article
Bajaj Auto's stock rises 2% on strong quarterly results
Bajaj Auto's stock rose 2.03% on Monday, trading at ₹8,806.50, after the company posted solid financial results for the quarter ending June 2025.
Investors seem upbeat, especially with a final dividend of ₹210 per share announced back in May.
Sales and profit figures for the company
Sales for Q1 hit ₹13,133 crore—up from last quarter—and net profit grew to ₹2,210 crore.
Compared to last year, Bajaj Auto's annual sales jumped to ₹50,994 crore and profits reached ₹8,240 crore.
With analyst/investor calls scheduled for September 2 and 3, there's plenty of interest in what comes next for the company.