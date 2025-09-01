Trent's shares rise 2% post Nifty 50 inclusion

Trent's financial performance

For the year ending March 2025, Trent's revenue soared to ₹17,134.61 crore (up from ₹12,375.11 crore last year), with net profit hitting ₹1,447.91 crore and earnings per share nudging up too.

In April-June (Q1 FY26), revenue reached ₹4,883.48 crore with net profit at ₹415.49 crore—both higher than last quarter.

Plus, shareholders received a final dividend of ₹5 per share in June, showing Trent's commitment to sharing its success.