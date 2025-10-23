Next Article
Bajaj Finance climbs 4% in a week: Check out why
Bajaj Finance just had a strong week, with its stock climbing 4.27% and closing at ₹1,086.50 as of October 22, 2025.
Even with market ups and downs, the company's massive ₹6.76 lakh crore market cap and high trading activity show it's still catching investors' attention.
P/E ratio at 38.8, EPS ₹28.0
With a P/E ratio of 38.8 and earnings per share at ₹28.0, Bajaj Finance is showing steady performance.
Its six-month beta of 1.5 means it moves more than the overall market, but that hasn't stopped it from delivering a solid 14.76% return over the last three months—proof that investor confidence is holding strong even when things get choppy.