Nestle India's stock shines amid market turbulence: What's the reason
Nestle India's share price shot up 8% last week, recently trading at ₹1,284.
With a market cap of about ₹2.48 lakh crore and a high price-to-earnings ratio near 84, the company is catching investors' eyes for its steady track record—even when the broader market gets bumpy.
Why investors are flocking to Nestle India
Investors are drawn to Nestle India because it's proven to be stable and reliable.
The stock barely budges with market swings (its six-month beta is just 0.49), and it still managed nearly 4% returns over three months.
For Sep 2025, sales hit ₹5,644 crore—numbers that show real staying power.
Breaking down the fundamentals
It comes down to strong fundamentals: Nestle India keeps delivering solid results in the FMCG sector, backed by high trading volumes and steady demand.
Even with minor ups and downs in price, investor confidence remains strong thanks to the company's consistent performance and sector strength.