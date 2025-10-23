Next Article
SBI Life Insurance shares are stable: Check latest prices
Business
SBI Life Insurance is quietly holding its ground on the stock market. Over the past week, its shares ticked up by 1.34%, and over three months, they've climbed 2.87%.
On Thursday (October 23, 2025), the stock closed at ₹1,841—even after a tiny dip—showing that investors are still pretty interested.
Financial health of the company
With a massive market cap of ₹1.84 lakh crore and earnings per share at ₹24.82, SBI Life looks financially healthy.
Its low beta of 0.67 means it's less volatile than many stocks—great for anyone who prefers stability over wild swings.
The P/E ratio is on the higher side at 74.18, but overall, SBI Life's steady performance keeps it in the spotlight for those looking to invest with confidence.