SBI Life Insurance shares are stable: Check latest prices

Financial health of the company

With a massive market cap of ₹1.84 lakh crore and earnings per share at ₹24.82, SBI Life looks financially healthy.

Its low beta of 0.67 means it's less volatile than many stocks—great for anyone who prefers stability over wild swings.

The P/E ratio is on the higher side at 74.18, but overall, SBI Life's steady performance keeps it in the spotlight for those looking to invest with confidence.