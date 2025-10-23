Why Cipla is the pharma stock to watch
Cipla's stock is up 4.83% this week and over 10% over the past three months, closing at ₹1,663.60 on Wednesday.
The recent price jump above a key resistance level hints at strong short-term momentum, while its low volatility makes it one of the steadier pharma picks out there.
Cipla's liquidity and Nifty 50 presence make it attractive
Trading activity in Cipla is heating up, with volumes topping 1.2 million shares—well above the weekly average.
Even though sales growth has been modest lately, Cipla stays attractive thanks to its solid liquidity and spot on the Nifty 50 index.
Its mix of stability and rising interest has caught the eye of both quick traders and patient investors looking for a reliable pharma play.
The stock's defensive position makes it appealing for investors
The boost comes down to technical signals and steady demand—Cipla is trading above its five-day average and remains popular despite a dip in promoter holdings over three years.
Its defensive position in healthcare keeps it appealing for anyone wanting some balance in their portfolio without wild swings.