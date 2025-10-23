Why Cipla is the pharma stock to watch

Cipla's liquidity and Nifty 50 presence make it attractive

Trading activity in Cipla is heating up, with volumes topping 1.2 million shares—well above the weekly average.

Even though sales growth has been modest lately, Cipla stays attractive thanks to its solid liquidity and spot on the Nifty 50 index.

Its mix of stability and rising interest has caught the eye of both quick traders and patient investors looking for a reliable pharma play.