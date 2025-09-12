Next Article
Bajaj Finance shares gain 10% in September so far
Bajaj Finance has had a standout month, with its stock price climbing 10.5% over the previous month to ₹970.25 as of this week.
Trading activity was below average, with the recent trading volume falling short of the weekly average.
The company now boasts a massive market cap of over ₹6 lakh crore, with an earnings per share of 28.04 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.6.
Stock's 6-month beta sits at 1.5
Even over the last three months, Bajaj Finance shares are up almost 3%, showing resilience even as markets shift.
While trading volumes dipped below the weekly average recently, investor enthusiasm hasn't faded.
The stock's six-month beta sits at 1.5—so it's got some swings—which might appeal to those who don't mind a bit of risk for potential reward.