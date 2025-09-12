Bajaj Finance shares gain 10% in September so far Business Sep 12, 2025

Bajaj Finance has had a standout month, with its stock price climbing 10.5% over the previous month to ₹970.25 as of this week.

Trading activity was below average, with the recent trading volume falling short of the weekly average.

The company now boasts a massive market cap of over ₹6 lakh crore, with an earnings per share of 28.04 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.6.