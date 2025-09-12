Alibaba's stock jumps 80% this year, thanks to AI buzz

The company's latest Qwen-series AI models are taking on giants

The company's latest Qwen-series AI models are taking on giants like OpenAI, and Alibaba is now training them with its own chips (alongside Baidu), cutting down reliance on NVIDIA.

They're also putting $140 million into local services to challenge rivals JD.com and Meituan.

Still, not everyone's convinced: some analysts see user growth ahead, but others worry high costs could slow profits compared to competitors like Tencent.