Bakul Limbasiya wins big for lab-grown diamond breakthrough
Bakul Limbasiya, founder of Bhathwari Technologies in Surat, just won the APO National Award.
This award spotlights people making a real difference in innovation and productivity, and it's a pretty big deal in India's business world.
Why does this matter?
Limbasiya has been leading India's lab-grown diamond scene since 1998—he even made the country's first one back in 2004.
His work isn't just about shiny gems; it's helped create jobs, boost exports, and push for greener manufacturing.
When he accepted the award, he dedicated it to everyone working on lab-grown diamonds in India, saying it recognizes their efforts to change the future of the industry.
Lab-grown diamonds: The sustainable sparkle
Lab-grown diamonds are described as sustainable and Limbasiya's work is in line with the nation's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.
They're also opening up opportunities in employment, exports, and technological development.