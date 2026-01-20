Bakul Limbasiya wins big for lab-grown diamond breakthrough

Why does this matter?

Limbasiya has been leading India's lab-grown diamond scene since 1998—he even made the country's first one back in 2004.

His work isn't just about shiny gems; it's helped create jobs, boost exports, and push for greener manufacturing.

When he accepted the award, he dedicated it to everyone working on lab-grown diamonds in India, saying it recognizes their efforts to change the future of the industry.