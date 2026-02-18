Bandhan Bank partners with Salesforce to supercharge loan processing
Bandhan Bank is teaming up with Salesforce to upgrade how it handles loans.
By bringing in AI-powered systems, the bank wants to make everything from applying for a loan to getting money in your account quicker and smoother—aiming to benefit customers across its network of over 6,300 outlets in 35 states and union territories.
AI agents will help out with tasks like checking applications
Salesforce's AI agents will now help out with tasks like checking applications, spotting fraud, and managing risk.
Ratan Kumar Kesh says this will help the bank reduce cost by 20% and improve efficiency by about 20%.
The goal: more personalized lending that feels less like paperwork and more like real help.
Bank is also building a super app for all its services
Bandhan Bank is also building a super app for all its microfinance and corporate services—even testing a version for people who aren't super comfortable online.
The bank plans to use AI for hyper-personalised loans and to consolidate loan origination systems, and says these smarter digital tools could help manage more of its loan processes.