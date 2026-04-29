Bandhan Bank shares jump nearly 10% on March quarter profit

Bandhan Bank brokerages upbeat after results

Provisions dropped by almost half, while revenue ticked up to ₹3,567 crore, even though net interest margin slipped a bit.

Brokerages are feeling upbeat: JM Financial bumped its target price to ₹200 and Motilal Oswal called it a "buy" at ₹210, both pointing to better asset quality and lower credit costs.

Bandhan also announced a ₹1.5 per share dividend, adding another reason for investors (and shareholders) to smile.