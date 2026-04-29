Bandhan Bank shares jump nearly 10% on March quarter profit
Business
Bandhan Bank's stock just jumped nearly 10%, reaching its highest point in a year, thanks to a big boost in profits for the March quarter of FY26.
Net profit shot up 68% to ₹534.14 crore, mainly because the bank set aside much less money for bad loans and saw total revenue grow.
Bandhan Bank brokerages upbeat after results
Provisions dropped by almost half, while revenue ticked up to ₹3,567 crore, even though net interest margin slipped a bit.
Brokerages are feeling upbeat: JM Financial bumped its target price to ₹200 and Motilal Oswal called it a "buy" at ₹210, both pointing to better asset quality and lower credit costs.
Bandhan also announced a ₹1.5 per share dividend, adding another reason for investors (and shareholders) to smile.