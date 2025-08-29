Bangladesh shuts 3 land ports after India halts exports

Bangladesh has announced the closure of three land ports along its border with India , while operations at Balla Land Port are suspended. The decision comes after a committee deemed these ports "inactive and unprofitable" due to a lack of infrastructure, limited or no trade. Additionally, India's export ban via land routes has been a contributing factor to the inactivity and unprofitability of these ports.

Information Take a look at the affected facilities The affected facilities include Chilahati Land Port in Nilphamari (Haldibari in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district), Daulatganj Land Port in Chuadanga (Majhdia in Nadia district), Tegamukh Land Port in Rangamati (Demagri in Mizoram), and also Balla Land Port in Habiganj (Paharmura in Tripura's Khowai district).

Official statement Ports were approved by politicians based on political considerations The decision to close the ports was taken in a meeting of the council of advisers, chaired by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. The government said this move is aimed at reducing expenditure and easing financial burden on taxpayers. Yunus's press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, said these ports were approved by politicians from border areas based on political considerations, but have seen little to no trade activity through them. Additionally, the viability of these ports has been affected by India's export ban.

Evaluation process Shipping Ministry formed committee to assess land ports On November 6 last year, the shipping ministry formed a six-member committee to assess eight land ports, including Nakugaon, Gobrakura-Karaitali, Dhanua Kamalpur, and Birol. The committee comprised representatives from the ministries of shipping, finance, and road transport and bridges; the National Board of Revenue (NBR); and the Bangladesh Land Port Authority. The evaluation was part of an effort to determine the operational status and economic viability of these facilities.