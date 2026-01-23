Bank of Japan hits pause on rate hikes at 0.75%

The Bank of Japan just kept its main interest rate steady at 0.75%, after a recent hike took it to the highest level in 30 years. They're taking a breather to see how the economy handles these changes before making any more moves.

Growth and inflation: Upward tweaks to forecasts Japan's central bank is feeling a bit more optimistic, bumping up its growth forecast to nearly 0.9% and expecting inflation (core CPI) to average 2.7% over an unspecified forecast horizon—with the growth forecast revised up while the inflation forecast was unchanged.

Why all the caution? BOJ leaders want prices stable around 2%, and they think stronger company profits are finally pushing wages up—a good sign.

But with real interest rates still negative, there's some worry about whether these steps are enough.