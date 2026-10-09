Banks' 1 to 2 year FD rates 6.5% to 6.65%

If you're after even better rates, private banks are stepping it up: Bandhan Bank is giving 7.45% and DCB Bank tops out at 7.5% for FDs of one to two years.

Deutsche Bank offers up to 7%, while Central Bank of India stands out in the public sector with 6.75%.

You'll also find Dhanlaxmi Bank and City Union Bank offering competitive rates around the 7% mark for two-year deposits.

Just remember: actual rates can vary based on each bank's terms, so double-check before investing!