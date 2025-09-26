Banks must settle claims on deposit accounts, lockers within 15 days Business Sep 26, 2025

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just rolled out new rules to make life a little easier for families after a customer passes away.

Banks must implement the new rules as soon as possible, but no later than March 31, 2026, after which they must settle claims on deposit accounts and lockers within 15 days once all the paperwork is in.

The move aims to cut down on delays and make the whole process less stressful.