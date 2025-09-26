India lowers borrowing target for FY26, focuses on shorter-term bonds Business Sep 26, 2025

India just lowered its borrowing goal for the 2025-26 financial year to ₹14.72 lakh crore, down from the earlier ₹14.82 lakh crore.

After talks with the RBI and market players, the government is switching gears—focusing more on shorter-term bonds and planning to borrow ₹6.77 lakh crore through dated securities (with a slice for green bonds too).