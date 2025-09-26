ICRA lowers FY26 growth forecast for aviation sector

Airlines are grappling with crew shortages, global tensions

ICRA now expects airlines could lose ₹95,000-1,05,000 crore in FY26, almost twice last year's losses.

The industry is dealing with more planes being delivered even as demand slows, higher lease costs, and supply-chain headaches—over 130 aircraft were grounded as of March.

Crew shortages and global tensions are still making things tricky for airlines trying to keep flights running smoothly.