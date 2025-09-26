Jain Resource Recycling's IPO subscribed 16 times: What to know

Based in Tamil Nadu, Jain Resource Recycling makes non-ferrous metal products—think lead and copper ingots—from recycled scrap. Their metals end up in batteries, cars, and electrical gear, all with a focus on sustainable recycling.

IPO includes ₹500 crore of new shares

The IPO includes ₹500 crore of new shares and ₹750 crore from existing shareholders (including promoters) selling their stake.

Anchor investors have already backed it with over ₹562 crore.

Shares are priced between ₹220-232 each (valuing the company at almost ₹8,000 crore), and are set to list on October 1, 2025.