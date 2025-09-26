Next Article
Eden Project in Cornwall cuts 75 jobs
Business
The Eden Project in Cornwall is letting go of 75 employees as part of a cost-cutting plan.
This follows a 45-day consultation period, where some chose voluntary redundancy or retirement.
Originally, up to 80 jobs were at risk, but that number dropped as a few people found new roles or took up retraining.
Job cuts to secure Eden Project's future
These job cuts are meant to help secure the Eden Project's future in Cornwall's tourism scene.
The organization thanked its team for their cooperation and said it handled the process as fairly and sensitively as possible, staying hopeful about what's next.