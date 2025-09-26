US inflation rises to 2.7% in August Business Sep 26, 2025

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge—the PCE price index—rose 2.7% in August 2025 compared to last year, a bit higher than July.

Core inflation (which leaves out food and energy) held steady at 2.9%. So, prices are still climbing.

While the overall PCE increase was in line with expectations, core inflation was slightly lower than some forecasts.