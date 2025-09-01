Barclays sees RBI cutting repo rate to 5.25% in October

Rupee still undervalued, say experts

Even though the RBI held rates steady in August, another cut could be on the way as price pressures ease.

Barclays's Mitul Kotecha points out that the rupee is still undervalued compared to other Asian currencies, despite trade pressures and money flowing out of India.

DBS Bank's Ashhish Vaidya sees support for the rupee around 87.80-87.90 but warns it could weaken if global trends shift.